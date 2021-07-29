Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CLNE stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

