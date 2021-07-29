Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 18,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,515,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

