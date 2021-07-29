ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of ClearSign Technologies worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.92. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

ClearSign Technologies Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

