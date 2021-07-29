Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,397 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 52.52%. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

