Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $24.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

