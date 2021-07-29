CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $21,264.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001033 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00040964 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00036887 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,670,506 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

