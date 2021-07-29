Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.040–0.030 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at -0.110–0.100 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.44. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -285.12 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 923,787 shares of company stock worth $85,939,223. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

