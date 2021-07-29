CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLT) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 5,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 31,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

About CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLT)

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.