CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $212.76. 13,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,437. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

