CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 7,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,177,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

