Codexis (CDXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.