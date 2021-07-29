Coe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $30.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $677.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $636.55. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $652.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.52.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

