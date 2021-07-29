Coe Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.44. The company had a trading volume of 77,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,160. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.57. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

