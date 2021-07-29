Coe Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $227.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.