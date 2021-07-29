Coe Capital Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.8% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

