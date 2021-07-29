Coe Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.5% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $260.06. 107,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $121.82 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The company has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

