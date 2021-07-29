Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Coe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.9% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $215.80. 28,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.97. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

