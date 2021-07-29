Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.2% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

Facebook stock traded down $15.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.