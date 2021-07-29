Cogent Communications (CCOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.59 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.21 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,539 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.