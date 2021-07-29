Cognex (CGNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

