Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%.

CTSH traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,977. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

