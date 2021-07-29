Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.68 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

