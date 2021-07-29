Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cognyte Software in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

CGNT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

