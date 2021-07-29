Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Buys $29,215.24 in Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 7,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $29,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,933,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,439.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Css Llc/Il purchased 32 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $123.52.

On Friday, July 23rd, Css Llc/Il purchased 6,000 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $22,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Css Llc/Il purchased 1,324 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $5,137.12.

On Monday, July 19th, Css Llc/Il purchased 75,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $270,720.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Css Llc/Il purchased 8,511 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $32,512.02.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Css Llc/Il acquired 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $51,876.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il acquired 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80.

Shares of NYSE MIE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 173,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 168,177 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

