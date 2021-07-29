Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,286 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 255.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.75. 227,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

