Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,927 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 503.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.81. 132,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,131. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

