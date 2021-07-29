Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,246. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

