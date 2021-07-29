Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.64. 228,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

