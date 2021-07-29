Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.07. 64,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.87. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

