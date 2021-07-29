Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.20. 43,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,151. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.28 and a 52-week high of $248.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

