Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,912. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

