Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,678. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.32. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.