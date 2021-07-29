Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $244.78. 93,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.45. The company has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.42.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

