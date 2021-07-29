Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,881,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.83. The stock had a trading volume of 114,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,647. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

