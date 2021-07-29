Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,276 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.32. 1,046,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,086,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

