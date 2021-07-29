Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PACCAR by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

