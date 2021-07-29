Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,683,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

AMZN traded down $18.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,611.70. 78,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,450.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

