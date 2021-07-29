Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $4,763,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.63. The company has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.