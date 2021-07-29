Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 357,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,074. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.