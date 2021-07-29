Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $886.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

