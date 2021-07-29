Colliers Securities Comments on TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TRxADE HEALTH in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEDS. TheStreet lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

