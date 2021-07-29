Colony Group LLC Acquires 5,273 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $145.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

