Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,257 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

