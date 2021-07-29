ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.48 million and $14,128.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,059,294,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.