Columbia Asset Management Has $34.46 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

AAPL traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,957,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.71 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

