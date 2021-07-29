Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CXP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

CXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

