Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Commerce Bancshares worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,227,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

CBSH stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

