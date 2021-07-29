CommScope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71. CommScope has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

