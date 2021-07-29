Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.05. Communications Systems shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 52,829 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Communications Systems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 811,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 96,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Communications Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Communications Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.