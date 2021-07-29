Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CMTV traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 1,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 29.15%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.